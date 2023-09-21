Lightning strikes cause 2 separate fires minutes apart in North Port

The two fires were reported within minutes of each other.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Fire Rescue responded to two different fires Thursday afternoon – both caused by lightning strikes as storms made their way through the area.

The two fires were reported within minutes of each other, the fire department explained in a news release.

News of the first fire came in at 4:38 p.m. from a house off Calgary Road. Firefighters who arrived on scene weren't able to see any visible fire from the outside of the single-story home.

But once they got inside, they saw "very thick smoke."

Lightning had reportedly hit either the roof or the antenna on it which caused insulation throughout the entire attic to slowly burn and char.

"Firefighters were diligent to pull ceiling to expose any hidden fire which may be present and an aggressive overhaul process ensued to ensure all fire was extinguished," the agency explains in the release.

A couple was home when the fire started but were able to make it outside with no injuries. They will reportedly be staying with a neighbor with their home being left with smoke damage.

The second fire came in at 4:39 p.m. from a home off Industry Avenue. Two adults and three children were inside their single-story home when lightning struck.

The family was able to make it out of the house safely, even with one needing to be helped at the back door by firefighters.

"Firefighters reported heavy fire involvement from the attached garage with fire also present in the attic," the agency explains in the release.

Crews were able to contain the fire to what was already burning, but the house did suffer from smoke and some water damage.

All pets were rescued except for two dogs who were found by firefighters. They tried to resuscitate them but they didn't survive.