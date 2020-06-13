North Port hosting fireworks parking spot lottery to view this year's display

The City of North Port is adding the requirement this year due to health and crowd concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NORTH PORT, Fla — What to see fireworks light up the sky this 4th of July? You'll need a parking pass for that.

"The City recognizes the importance of uniting and celebrating Independence Day together as part of our annual community tradition. With the cancellation of other fireworks displays in our surrounding communities, we are anticipating an increased interest in our Freedom Fireworks show, presented by American Irrigation," the city wrote in a release.

Only one parking spot will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis with only one spot given per home address.

Registration opens at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 25 for residents. If any spaces are still available the city will open the remainder to the public by 12 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

The city suggests making a free parks and recreation account now to make registering easier the day of.

When registering you will have a choice between two lots:

Red Lot – This includes the Butler Park/Heron Creek Middle School lots. All attendees will exit after the show with a right turn only towards Sumter.

Blue Lot– This includes the North Port High School lots. All attendees will exit after the show with a right turn only towards Biscayne.

There will be no public seating for the event and those attending are required to stay by their cars. Campers, RVs, Trailers and commercial-grade vehicles are not allowed. Neither is tailgating, alcohol, and personal fireworks, including sparklers.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and will last for less than thirty minutes. To keep up to date with the event, click here.

For anyone who does not get a spot, you can watch online and listen to the music remotely on WKDW 97.5 FM.

