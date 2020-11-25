x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

Dog rescued from burning home in North Port

The fire broke out on Wednesday. Nobody was hurt.
Credit: City of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A house fire broke out the day before Thanksgiving in Sarasota County.

Flames and blinding gray smoke shot through the roof of a home on Abelove Lane in North Port.

Luckily, nobody was hurt. A dog was rescued and is doing well.

Firefighters got the flames under control. They're still working to determine what caused the fire.

The state fire marshal has been contacted.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter