Dog rescued from burning home in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A house fire broke out the day before Thanksgiving in Sarasota County.
Flames and blinding gray smoke shot through the roof of a home on Abelove Lane in North Port.
Luckily, nobody was hurt. A dog was rescued and is doing well.
Firefighters got the flames under control. They're still working to determine what caused the fire.
The state fire marshal has been contacted.
