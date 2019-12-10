NORTH PORT, Fla. — A husband and wife were found dead early Saturday morning as police responded to a report of a possible family disturbance.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the home in the area of Lady Slipper Avenue and Coalingo Street, according to North Port police.

Police also were aware there were reports of shots fired in the home. The man and woman were found dead as officers made their way inside.

The public is not believed to be in any danger.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter