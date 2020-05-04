NORTH PORT, Fla. — The body of a 72-year-old man was found after his family reported him missing when he didn't return from fishing.

It happened early Sunday on Tantino Drive, according to the North Port Police Department.

Christopher Murray left home around 6 p.m. Saturday to go fishing toward the back of the lake, his wife reportedly told police.

Police said the dive team found Murray, adding it's believed the cause of death is natural.

An investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter