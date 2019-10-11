NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police say John Lee Holt was brought to a fire station by a resident and is safe.

The previous story is below.

---

The search is on for a missing man believed to have dementia.

John Lee Holt, 78, last was seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the North Port Pines assisted living facility, located at 4950 Pocatello Ave., according to the North Port Police Department.

Police say Holt has dementia and does not drive.

He was wearing a red hat, black shirt, black shorts and black and white sneakers. People are asked to check their backyards and sheds as he could be anywhere.

Anyone with information or who has seen Holt can call 911.

