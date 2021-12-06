North Port police search for missing man

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man out of North Port.
Police say Anthony J. Carlo moved to North Port within the last few weeks but hasn't been seen since Sunday.
The department adds that he may be confused about where he is as his family says his mental health has been getting increasingly worse and he does not have his medication or phone with him.
Anthony may be driving a Subaru Legacy with Massachusetts tag 3976YK.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.