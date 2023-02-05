Woman struck North Port police cruiser while driving on I-75, authorities say

The police officer did not suffer any injuries, law enforcement says.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A cruiser with the North Port Police Department was hit by a woman driving a car Saturday morning on Interstate 75, authorities say.

At around 6 a.m., the woman crashed into the cruiser that was fully lit and stopped in the southbound lane on I-75 near Sumter Road, the police department said in a tweet.

When the cruise was struck, it then collided with a vehicle from the Florida Highway Patrol that was also stopped, law enforcement says.

The NPPD cruiser was damaged on its left side and also had its tire and axle torn off in the crash.

There were no reported injuries to the state trooper or the police officer but officials say the woman who crashed into the cruiser did suffer minor injuries, police say.

She was cited for failing to obey Florida's move-over law, authorities say.