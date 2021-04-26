North Port Police Department supervisor accused of drug trafficking

Tracy Gold held the title of forensic supervisor since March 2017.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port Police Department employee was arrested Monday on several drug-related charges following a tip from a coworker, police said.

Two reportedly are related to drug trafficking.

Tracy Gold, 48, held the position of forensic supervisor, a civilian position, since March 2017, the department said in a news release. An investigation started over the weekend when an employee came forward with concerns.

Police say she had several prescription pill bottles in other people's names. As a result, Gold was arrested on four counts of possession of a controlled substance in addition to the two trafficking charges.

"Nobody within our agency is above the law. Our promise to this community is to do whatever is necessary to hold everyone accountable for their actions," Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement.

More information about the case is anticipated Tuesday.

Gold is being booked in the Sarasota County jail.