NORT PORT, Fla. -- A man who shot another man to death early Monday was within reason to use his weapon, police say.

The shooter, who is licensed to carry a concealed weapon, shot the suspect who was outside a woman's home on Hyde Park Street, according to the North Port Police Department.

Police say the victim "was the aggressor" in the shooting. Authorities working with the Florida Attorney's Office consider his death a justifiable homicide, they conclude.

The names of everyone involved has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The shooting remains under investigation.

