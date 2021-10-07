North Port police searching for 16-year-old who left home and never came back

Police say they believe Desirae Malava-Ortiz could be traveling with an 18-year-old named Tyler in a gray, two-door Honda that has one tan passenger side door.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old who walked out of her home this week and hasn't been seen since.

Police say Desirae Malava-Ortiz left her home on Roxbury Circle by an "unknown means of travel."

Her boyfriend's house and workplace were checked, but Malava-Ortiz was nowhere to be found, according to a press release.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing torn jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes. Her family reports she was recently in the Venice/Nokomis area.

Police say they believe Malava-Ortiz could be traveling with an 18-year-old named Tyler in a gray, two-door Honda that has one tan passenger side door.