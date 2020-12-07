Foul play not suspected in death of missing woman

North Port police said she last was seen at her home Saturday.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police put a call out Sunday morning for people to help them in the search for a missing woman said to be battling mental health issues.

But by the afternoon, 52-year-old Stacy Ann Giovanni was found dead.

The North Port Police Department tweeted she last was seen Saturday at her home in the area of S. Sumpter Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue. Giovanni's mental health issues, police said, had them concerned for her safety.

An update Sunday afternoon by police reported she was found dead and no foul play is suspected at this time.

It's not yet known where she was discovered.

UPDATE: Thank you everyone for sharing. Unfortunately, Ms. Sangiovanni has been found deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time. Prayers for her family. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) July 12, 2020

