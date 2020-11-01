NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 15-year-old jogger is now accused of making up that she was sexually battered for attention, according to North Port police.

Officers said after doing interviews and investigating the situation, they determined the teen made up the incident. On Friday, police said she confessed to lying.

North Port police said they don’t take false claims like this lightly because they can impact the way sexual battery reports are viewed.

Police said, right now, their focus is to make sure the teen gets the help she needs. Officers said the charges in this case would be determined at a later time.

