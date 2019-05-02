NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating what they call a credible report of a child abduction attempt Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on the south side of Highland Ridge Park near Berwick Street and Harmony Road.

The suspect is believed to be a white man in his late 20s to early 30s. He is short with a thin build, bald and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking for people near the scene with video recording devices to check and see if they captured any images of someone in that area matching that description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com and reference case #2019-02-0209.

