Truck stolen, lifesaving equipment damaged at North Port Police and Fire training facility

Police said there was graffiti in several locations at the facility as well.

NORTH PORT, Fla — A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest after the North Port Police and Fire training facility was broken into this week.

The police department said the training facility located on Price Boulevard was vandalized with graffiti of explicit images and racial slurs in several different parts of the facility.

A North Port Fire Rescue pickup truck and trailer on the property were also stolen and crashed nearby. The damages will cost nearly $10,000, the police department said in a Facebook post.

"Additionally, the person(s) damaged three separate lifesaving air packs valued at more than $1,600 each and damaged multiple Police Department training items, including training equipment for our K9 team," the police department said.

In conjunction with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota, North Port Police Department hopes to make an arrest in the investigation. Anyone who offers information could be eligible for a reward. You're asked to call 941-366-8477 or submit a tip online here.