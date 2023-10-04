Price Boulevard reopens early in North Port after suffering major damage

Recently, the road was damaged by heavy rains, including more than 5.5 inches of rainfall in about a two-hour window on Saturday.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Price Boulevard in North Port has reopened for traffic two days ahead of schedule after a depression formed underneath the roadway, according to a news release.

The stretch of road between Cranberry and Salford boulevards that runs over the McCaughey Waterway was closed on Monday.

City officials said the city's aging infrastructure and the increased intensity of storms within the past few years are revealing "weaknesses" within the transportation systems.

Recently, the road was damaged by heavy rains, including more than 5.5 inches of rainfall in about a two-hour window on Saturday.

Price Boulevard suffered major damage last year following Hurricane Ian, however, the road that is experiencing the depression is not the area that was repaired after the storm.