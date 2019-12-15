NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police released a sketch of a man accused of sexually battering a woman in hopes someone can identify him.

It happened during the early morning hours Sunday, Dec. 8, the woman recalled to the North Port Police Department. On Dec. 15, police say she gave a description with a sketch artist.

It is believed the man is just over 5-feet tall, aged 50-60 with a non-muscular build. He reportedly has short twists in his hair and has a deep, raspy voice.

The man last was seen riding a bike with blue and green striped fenders over the wheels in the area of Pan American Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.

Anyone who might be able to identify the person or has any information about the case is asked to call Det. James Keller with the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7322.

