Driver nearly crashing into North Port home caught on video

It happened while the homeowner was filming and has since gone viral on TikTok.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — It's a story one must see to believe.

A driver nearly crashed into someone's home in North Port. That moment in July was surprisingly caught on video.

"I texted my husband, 'You're not gonna believe this,'" Jen Wesner, the woman inside the home, said.

One of Wesner's children posted the video on TikTok, and it has since garnered thousands of likes.

Wesner was in the middle of filming a sewing tutorial video when the car crashed into yard, knocking down a stain glass piece and a painting. It follows Wesner's shocked reaction, then seconds later, she's out the door tending to the driver.

The incident was also caught on a neighbor's security camera. The car can be seen speeding past a stop sign, hitting a ditch, before jumping into the yard and stopping just feet away from the home.

"I truly honestly believe that God said, 'Okay, right there. Stop. Stop,' and that's why she didn't go through the house," Wesner said.

Wesner said the driver apologized multiple times. It's still unclear how she ended up in the yard, but Wesner said she forgives her and is glad neither of them were hurt.

For now, Wesner said she and her family will pass on for generations.

"Oh, it will be quite a story, won't it?" Wesner said.

North Port police said the driver was evaluated and not transported to the hospital. She was given a citation and police said the investigation is still ongoing.