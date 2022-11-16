Accused unlicensed contractors arrested after Hurricane Ian — how you can protect yourself

North Port police are asking for more information on the accused unlicensed contractors.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, North Port police say they have arrested a number of people they say were operating as contractors but were actually unlicensed.

Police said after the storm an unlicensed contractor task force was formed to investigate illegal building activities. According to officers, about three dozen investigations have been opened and task force members are working with Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation (DBPR) investigators to look into these reports.

At the beginning of November, police started "Operation Con-Tractor" as part of the investigation. In a release, detectives said they called business numbers listed on numerous roadside signs and social media advertisements marketed toward North Port residents.

According to police, unlicensed contractors showed up and offered "unlawful" roofing repairs, work that requires a licensed contractor to complete. In all, six people were arrested during the undercover operation. Three other people have warrants for their arrest.

All people arrested or who have a warrant for their arrest face felony charges related to unlicensed contracting.

Eduardo Montalvo Martinez: Two counts of unlicensed contracting-related offenses

Steven Michael Dobrowski: Two counts of unlicensed contracting-related offenses

Guillermo Zayas: Two counts of unlicensed contracting-related charges, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of no driver’s license

Lee Edgar Freels: Three counts of unlicensed contracting-related offenses

Cooper Kyle Marshall: Two counts of unlicensed contracting-related offenses

Myer Morris Stabinsky: Two counts of unlicensed contracting-related offenses

Dennis Daniel Cardona Zeron (active arrest warrant): Two counts of unlicensed contracting-related offenses

Henris Eliazar Ponce Lopez (active arrest warrant): Two counts of unlicensed contracting-related offenses

Chase S. Williamson (active arrest warrant): Two counts of unlicensed contracting-related offenses

Anyone who has information about the individuals accused of unlicensed contracting or who believes they have fallen victim to illegal unlicensed contracting work or fraud is asked to call 941-429-7300.

“The City of North Port and NPPD are dedicated to making sure our residents, who are already suffering, do not fall victim to those looking to make a quick buck at our homeowners’ expense. Our efforts will continue. Do not come to North Port to prey on our community,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. “We are thankful for the efforts of our staff to hold those breaking the law accountable.”

There are ways to prevent getting unlicensed contracting work and tips on what you need to look out for before hiring a contractor. The city of North Port released the following tips:

Only hire licensed contractors and ask to see their licenses. Verify the license at www.myfloridalicense.com or call 850-487-1395. Licensed contractors are required by law to include their license number in all advertising. An occupational or business license is not sufficient in the construction trades.

If the project is for repairing damage, check with your insurance company before you sign a contractor to verify that your insurance will cover the repairs.

Obtain at least three written bids, check references, and get a written contract.

Beware of contractors who claim to be the cheapest, solicit door-to-door, or give a post office box instead of a street address.

Avoid any contractor who tries to convince you to personally obtain building permits or those building permits are not necessary for the project.

Beware of alleged contractors who ask to be paid in cash or ask for large payments upfront. Avoid paying cash or full payment in advance. Don’t pay more than 10 percent as a down payment. Once you're happy with the quote, get job details, costs, and payment schedule in writing before signing the final contract.

Avoid signing anything stating your insurance benefits will be paid directly to the contractor.