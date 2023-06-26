North Port's Warm Mineral Springs survey calls for low-density development

Around 92% of 1,600 participants, 959 of whom were residents, were in support of renovations that would include wellness services, a restaurant and nature trails.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port residents say they don't want high-density development near Warm Mineral Springs Park, according to the findings of a recent city survey. This comes after an uproar from neighbors about potential development plans.

Hurricane Ian destroyed what was an already dilapidated facility and forced the City of North Port to shut it down and only keep access to the lake open to the public. The main buildings in the park are fenced off for repairs.

Many tourists from around the world come to the springs because they believe in its healing elements. Some of them, like many locals, are hoping the current renovation plans don't lead to over-development of the area. Some said that even though the lake is always filled up with people, it is beginning to lose its allure because of negative impacts on the environment.

"Sponge limestone is very sensitive," Ludiwika Glowacki, 84, who lives in North Port said.

Glowacki said her first visit was in 1981 with some friends from college. She would frequent the springs with her family and said she lost her wedding ring inside the lake which has led to a family joke that she was engaged to the springs.

"This lake is not like it was before," she said.

Many residents had expressed dissatisfaction with an $18 million public-private partnership proposal to develop a hotel on about 60 acres nearby. The proposal also presented a plan that would commercialize the park and put the control of managing the park in the hands of the developers.

But in the survey, around 92% of 1,600 participants, 959 of whom were residents, were in support of low-intensity development.

They were also open to minimal commercial activity like wellness services, a spa, or a restaurant. Many said they don't want over-development because they're worried about the ecosystem.

"I think there should be a buffer around this place and the waterways that it goes to and that may runoff to connect into it, so that they are protected," Annie Botticelli, a North Port woman, said. "Those types of things need to be evaluated and if people are making money off of it they should pay for that."

"If we create something awesome here that is the model for sustainability of how people can utilize a beautiful resource like this while keeping it intact and protecting it, then that can become the new norm," she added.

Some also want to see nature trails, investments in restoration, and that the spring remains City-owned.

"The people have spoken to say that low intensity should be the vision," North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher said. "We will meet that vision but first let us sort of flesh that out and find out what that really means and what it looks like."

With more than 80,000 residents, North Port is among the fastest-growing cities in the county and is in need of supporting development

City leaders say they're taking in all the feedback and are committed to environmental sustenance, eliminating blight and uplifting the area to better appeal to visitors and residents alike.

"What I will get for Warm Mineral Springs is a facility that has been improved well enough so that we can all, within the city, can put our name on it to be proud of what is there," Fletcher said.

"My goal has always been to improve it to the point of the pride of this community deserves, and that's what will happen, one way or the other, and I believe that the other things that are mentioned as to the desirables there, of low intensity will be kept intact as well."