Officer-involved shooting under investigation

A man reportedly pointed a gun at two officers.
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Port. 

Officers with the North Port Police Department responded to a report of a man who was making suicidal threats and possible gunshots, the sheriff's office said. 

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driveway of his home. The man reportedly reached for a handgun in his waistband and pointed it at two officers. The officers then fired their guns and the man was killed. 

The sheriff's office identified the man as 47-year-old Howard Owens. 

Deputies say the preliminary investigation reveals Owens previously stated he wanted officers to shoot him and threatened to use a firearm to force them to do so. 

No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

