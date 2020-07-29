Officer-involved shooting under investigation

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Port.
Officers with the North Port Police Department responded to a report of a man who was making suicidal threats and possible gunshots, the sheriff's office said.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the driveway of his home. The man reportedly reached for a handgun in his waistband and pointed it at two officers. The officers then fired their guns and the man was killed.
The sheriff's office identified the man as 47-year-old Howard Owens.
Deputies say the preliminary investigation reveals Owens previously stated he wanted officers to shoot him and threatened to use a firearm to force them to do so.
No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
