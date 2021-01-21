x
Sarasota County

1 person dead in Sarasota shooting

Deputies say there is no threat to the community.
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday evening in Sarasota.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the area of Marlin Lakes Circle and Richardson Road. 

Deputies say everyone involved in the shooting has been located, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS. 

