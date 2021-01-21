1 person dead in Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday evening in Sarasota.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the area of Marlin Lakes Circle and Richardson Road.
Deputies say everyone involved in the shooting has been located, and there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
- President Biden signs first executive orders on climate, coronavirus
- 10 facts about Kamala Harris, America's history-making vice president
- Third stimulus check: When could you get $1,400 now that Biden is officially the president?
- 14 Manatee County sheriff's deputies served at Biden's inauguration
- Why the 'frozen tundra' may not be a disadvantage Sunday for Bucs in Green Bay
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter