Law enforcement is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a Sarasota County school bus.

It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Clark and Proctor roads in Sarasota.

No children were on the bus.

One driver was transported to the hospital, but it was not immediately clear what vehicle that driver had been operating. The driver's condition was not immediately released.

A photo from the scene showed a red vehicle with significant damage.

First responders urged other drivers to avoid the area while the scene was being cleared.

