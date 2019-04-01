SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting at the Knight Trail Park public gun range on Rustic Road in Nokomis.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the initial 911 call was made just after 11 a.m.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

That person's condition was not immediately known.

An investigation is underway to figure out what went wrong.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.