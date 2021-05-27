'Only a dribble': Homeowners under state of emergency amid water shortage in Sarasota County

The county is asking people to cut back on their outdoor potable water usage. Reclaimed water is also running low.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, homeowners in parts of northern Sarasota County noticed their water pressure running unusually low amid record demand and ongoing dry weather conditions.

“When we were taking showers we noticed that the water pressure was down,” said homeowner Olga Brown.

Many of her neighbors experienced the same thing.

“I was surprised – and I don’t like to be surprised,” said Judy Intrator, who also noticed the low pressure when she was doing her dishes.

She says some of her neighbors had even less water.

“At the other end of the block, it was only a dribble,” Intrator explained.

Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler says he started getting calls from concerned neighbors on Tuesday night.

“I got the message loud and clear,” he said, promising the county is working on a temporary solution to maintain water pressure until the rainy season arrives.

County leaders are urging the public to limit the outdoor use of potable drinking water as much as possible going into the holiday weekend. They issued a state of emergency Wednesday. It will last at least a week.

They say many people are using potable drinking water from their house to wash their cars, fill their pools and keep their grass green.

The City of St. Petersburg is echoing a similar message. While no state of emergency has been issued, the city is warning neighbors they may experience reduced water pressure during the hottest hours of the day--between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“Just be smart because you know it’s much more important for people to be able to take showers, wash their dishes, prepare their food, take care of their kids with that then it is to go out and water your lawn,” said Ziegler.