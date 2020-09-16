Operation Chill: Sarasota County deputies will 'ticket' kids with Slurpee coupons for good deeds

If you're caught doing something nice for a stranger or your community, you could land yourself a sweet treat.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Chill, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office community service program, is back.

This fall, deputies will “ticket” kids caught in random acts of kindness, good deeds or positive community activities with free Slurpee coupons.

"Appropriate 'offenses' might include being helpful, wearing a helmet while riding a bike or holding the door open for a stranger," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

The annual event is sponsored by 7-Eleven stores and has been running since 1995. The sheriff's office says during that span of time, more than 22 million coupons have been distributed.

“Working in law enforcement gives deputies the unique opportunity to engage with children and families in different capacities every day,” Sheriff Tom Knight said. “Just because we wear the uniform and carry the badge doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun and make memories with neighborhood kids along the way. We go into this line of work for a reason so I encourage my deputies to make the most of it every chance they get.”

