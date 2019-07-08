NORTH PORT, Fla. — Parents in North Port say they’re shocked to learn a registered sex offender lives near their children’s bus stop.

WWBS says Gary Harrison, 71, was convicted of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Kentucky in 2006.

Parents tell WWSB they were upset and didn’t understand why the bus stop would be so close to a registered sex offender.

Harrison isn’t allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, park or playground. But a bus stop isn’t on the list.

Harrison is under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections.

The Sarasota County School District sent WWSB this statement:

“We prioritize the safety of our students. We will be working with the families to assess alternative stop locations. We encourage all families to familiarize themselves that bus stop safety.”

You can check your area for registered sex offenders on the FDLE’s website.

