SARASOTA, Fla. — A crash in a Sarasota parking garage sent two people to the hospital.
The Sarasota Police Department said the driver and a person walking were taken to Sarasota Memorial. The crash happened at the northwest entrance of the Palm Avenue Parking garage.
Officers asked people to avoid the area.
