Officials: Patient 'severely' burned after his room catches fire in North Port rehab center

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A man is hurt after he was severely burned from a fire that occurred in his patient room Sunday afternoon at a rehabilitation center in North Port, officials say.

At 3:38 p.m., firefighters arrived at the North Port Rehabilitation and Nursing Center located on Outreach Way after they received a report of a fire in one of the patient rooms, the North Port Fire Rescue said in a news release.

When firefighters entered the building, they reportedly found an extinguished fire in the bed of the man's room who was severely burned from the incident.

He was taken by air to a medical facility to receive further treatment and evaluation, NPFR says.

Authorities say a second patient who was in the same room where the fire occurred is currently being evaluated. All of the other patients in the building remained in their rooms and were safe.

Firefighters say they are ventilating the building and the State Fire Marshal has been contacted.