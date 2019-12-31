SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who suffers from a brain injury.

Paul Billie, 24, last was seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday leaving a treatment facility on Baxley Lane, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

He was picked up by a man in 2002 silver Infiniti I35 with Florida plate NEAA50, deputies say. It's believed Billie could be traveling to the Okeechobee County area, where he has family and friends.

Billie suffers from a brain injury and has memory loss, the sheriff's office says, adding he is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a full beard and was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans, boots and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about Billie's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter