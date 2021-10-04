US Coast Guard rescues 2 people, cat from sinking sailboat off Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Canadian father, son and their pet cat are safe after being rescued from their sinking sailboat Monday.
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater says the group was aboard a demasted 35-foot sailboat off of Sarasota when it began taking on water.
All were returned safely to shore and are reported to be "in good health." An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew responded to the scene.
"The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water," a press release reads.