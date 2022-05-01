1 person dead after car crash in Sarasota

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of University Parkway are closed following the collision.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A person is dead after a car crash Sunday morning in Sarasota.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is working with Florida Highway Patrol on a single-car crash that left one person dead, according to deputies.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of University Parkway are closed following the collision.

"We are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

No other information on the crash has been released at this time.