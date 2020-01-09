Person reportedly hit by plane propeller at Venice airport

The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.

VENICE, Fla — Rescue crews are tending to a person who was hit by an aircraft propeller at Venice Municipal Airport, according to WWSB-TV.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

The TV station reports crews are trying to take the person to the hospital by helicopter. The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.

