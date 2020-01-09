x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

Person reportedly hit by plane propeller at Venice airport

The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

VENICE, Fla — Rescue crews are tending to a person who was hit by an aircraft propeller at Venice Municipal Airport, according to WWSB-TV.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

The TV station reports crews are trying to take the person to the hospital by helicopter. The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter