Person reportedly hit by plane propeller at Venice airport

VENICE, Fla — Rescue crews are tending to a person who was hit by an aircraft propeller at Venice Municipal Airport, according to WWSB-TV.
It happened Tuesday afternoon.
The TV station reports crews are trying to take the person to the hospital by helicopter. The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
