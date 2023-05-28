Person taken to hospital after shooting in Sarasota, police say

The person who fired the gun is reportedly in custody.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon after they were seriously hurt during a shooting in Sarasota, law enforcement says.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a shooting occurred in the 1800 block of John Rivers Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a news release.

One injured person was located and taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The person who fired the gun is reportedly in custody, but authorities have not yet revealed their identity or if any charges have been made.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," the news release reads.