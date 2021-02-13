1 killed in Sarasota County crash

SOUTHGATE, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies are on the scene of a deadly crash affecting traffic in the area of Beneva and Bee Ridge roads.
It happened around 1:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Deputies say one person died in the crash. Their identity is not yet known.
Northbound Beneva Road is closed at Bee Ridge Road as deputies assist the Florida Highway Patrol in their investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
