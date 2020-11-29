1 person killed in Sarasota County crash; drivers told to stay away

VENICE, Fla. — One person was killed early Sunday in a two-car crash.
It happened around 5:21 a.m. at North River at Center roads in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies did not yet say whether anyone else was hurt.
Drivers are asked to stay away from the area as the road will be closed for several hours.
- Debunking common COVID-19 vaccine myths with USF virologist
- Florida hunters have duck stolen by massive gator
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
- How to save the most money shopping online this holiday season
- Side effects from COVID-19 vaccine likely will be unpleasant, doctors warn
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter