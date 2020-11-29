1 person killed in Sarasota County crash; drivers told to stay away

The roadway will be closed for several hours.

VENICE, Fla. — One person was killed early Sunday in a two-car crash.

It happened around 5:21 a.m. at North River at Center roads in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies did not yet say whether anyone else was hurt.

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area as the road will be closed for several hours.

