1 person killed in Sarasota crash, deputies say

Eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road at Interstate 75 are closed due to the crash.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was killed during a crash Saturday evening in Sarasota involving one vehicle and a motorcycle, authorities say.

At around 6:50 p.m., the vehicle and motorcycle collided on Bee Ridge Road just west of Interstate 75, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

One person involved in the crash has reportedly died.

Due to the crash, the eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road at I-75 are currently closed. Drivers will have to travel southbound on the interstate to make their way around. Drivers are also asked to take alternative routes to avoid the area.

Deputies have not yet said which person in the crash was killed, but they will provide an update to share when the road has been reopened.