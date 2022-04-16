1 person in custody in Sarasota shooting

Sarasota police reported the incident on Twitter at around 8:52 p.m.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Sarasota have taken one person into custody after a shooting took place Saturday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., in a tweet, Sarasota police said they were investigating a shooting at the intersection of 23rd Sreet and Dixie Avenue. One person was shot, while another person was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.