1 person in custody in Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Sarasota have taken one person into custody after a shooting took place Saturday evening.
Just before 9 p.m., in a tweet, Sarasota police said they were investigating a shooting at the intersection of 23rd Sreet and Dixie Avenue. One person was shot, while another person was taken into police custody.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
If you have any information that pertains to this shooting incident, you're asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.