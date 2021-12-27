Plane's wingtip collides with empty plane on tarmac at Punta Gorda airport

No injuries were reported.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — One more flight out of the Tampa Bay area was canceled Monday morning, but this time it wasn't because of a COVID outbreak.

Two Allegiant planes collided on the tarmac Monday morning at Punta Gorda International Airport. No injuries were reported.

As flight 1687, which was bound for Springfield, Ill., pushed back from the gate, the plane's wingtip hit the auxiliary power unit on the wing of an empty plane parked nearby, according to the airline.

After the flight was canceled, passengers deplaned and were given the option to receive a full refund or accommodations for another flight.