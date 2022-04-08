'Playing Through' screens at Sarasota Film Festival

The locally-made movie tells the story of Ann Gregory who was the first Black woman to play in a USGA event in the 50s.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A movie about a history-making Black female golfer is currently showing at the Sarasota Film Festival.

The movie "Playing Through" tells the story of Ann Gregory who was the first Black woman to play in a USGA event in the 50s.

The film was written by Sarasota writer Curtis Jordan whose mother, Josephine Knowlton Jordan, played against Gregory in one of the matches.

"We wanted to tell Ann's story, we wanted to tell the story around the things that were going on as they related to the 50s that are still going on today," said Jordan.

Several producers, cast, and crew members included folks with the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and the Ringling College of Art and Design.

"It's a gig but at the same time, it was something done from the heart. The only reason why we were able to make such a project was that everybody came on board 1000-percent with heart and spirit," said actor Michael Mendez.

Parts of the movie were also shot at the Laurel Oaks Country Club.