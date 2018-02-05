SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting on 19th Street in the Newtown area sent a victim to the hospital.

Police say they arrived on the scene after 3 a.m. after reports of an argument inside a home that escalated to gunshots.

Investigators say the victim and shooter are familiar with each other, and they are now talking to neighbors to try and learn more about what happened.

