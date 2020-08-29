Police conducting death investigation in Sarasota

Sarasota police believe this is an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the public.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Detectives with the Sarasota County Police Department are conducting a death investigation in the area of South Lime Ave.

Police say one person is dead and that they have an individual detained "in connection to the investigation."

It is unknown how the person died.

While the police department said it has limited information, it did note that it believes this is an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

