Police conducting death investigation in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Detectives with the Sarasota County Police Department are conducting a death investigation in the area of South Lime Ave.
Police say one person is dead and that they have an individual detained "in connection to the investigation."
It is unknown how the person died.
While the police department said it has limited information, it did note that it believes this is an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after cancer battle
- NHC Tracking 2 disturbances in the tropics
- Husband arrested after wife's body, severed head found in Indiana
- New Florida COVID-19 cases stay below 4K for seventh day in a row, as percent positive dips below 5%
- Florida's largest teachers' union victory on reopening schools short-lived as judge reinstates emergency stay
- Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says homeowner was 'perfectly justified' shooting intruder
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter