Police increase presence at Sarasota County Fair following shooting

The fair is still operating its normal hours and runs through March 28.

SARASOTA, Fla — Following Saturday night's shooting at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds that injured an 18-year-old, Sarasota Police says officers will increase their presence at the county fair.

The department says more uniformed officers will be at the fairgrounds and will work with the private security company contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board.

According to police, the fair will continue its normal hours and operations for the remainder of the fair's run, which is scheduled through March 28.

Officers say the private security company will be searching bags and using wands before people will be allowed onto the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

As for the shooting, police officers say they don't believe there's a threat to the public. The 18-year-old who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the department says. While the suspected shooter is not in custody at this time, police say it is not an active shooter situation.

Officers say they believe the shooting happened after an altercation between two groups of people. The department says it is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 941-263-6070.

For more information about the Sarasota County Fair, click here.