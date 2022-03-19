Police to increase staffing at Sarasota County Fair Saturday night due to 'unsubstantiated' threat

There will also be private security on-site as well.

SARASOTA, Fla. — There will be an increase in police staffing for the Sarasota County Fair Saturday night along with private security on-site as well.

This increase comes as the Sarasota Police Department working on an "unsubstantiated" threat that is reportedly supposed to happen at the fair.

"We are taking all precautions to ensure the Fair is safe and enjoyable this evening," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers say they are aware of a group of people from Manatee County who have targeted three people threatening to shoot them at the fair.

"As stated, it is a threat towards these 3 specific people, not the Fair itself," the post from the police department explains.

The police department is reportedly working with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to follow up on all leads and information related to the situation, which "may involve the use of 'Orbeez' guns."