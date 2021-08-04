x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

Police: 2-car crash sends driver through hotel wall

Officers say all those involved have been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sarasota Police Department is responding to a crash it says sent one car through a wall at an area hotel. 

A photo shared by the police department appears to show the car crashed into a barrier around the location's pool. 

Investigators say the crash involves two cars and took place around 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Tamiami Trail.

All those involved in the crash have been taken to Sarasota Memorial for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers. 

Drivers are asked to watch for crews working in the area. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newslett