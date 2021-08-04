Police: 2-car crash sends driver through hotel wall

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sarasota Police Department is responding to a crash it says sent one car through a wall at an area hotel.
A photo shared by the police department appears to show the car crashed into a barrier around the location's pool.
Investigators say the crash involves two cars and took place around 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Tamiami Trail.
All those involved in the crash have been taken to Sarasota Memorial for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Drivers are asked to watch for crews working in the area.
