SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — You've seen the headlines about the impact coronavirus has had in predominantly African American communities.

Experts say it's because there is not enough access to health care along with high rates of pre-existing conditions. Many of those concerns are the pre-existing conditions that put them at a higher risk for contracting the virus.

Neighborhoods in parts of Sarasota want to put an end to the spread in the African American community. On Friday, there will be a pop-up test site at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

Mary Butler, president of the Amaryllis Park Neighborhood Association, says people living there brought their concerns to county leaders. Those leaders agreed that something needed to be done.

"Of course we want to be proactive," Butler said. "We want to be proactive and get ahead of this thing and that was the concern. We don't want people here to get infected with the virus and we could have had an opportunity to save lives."

Butler says the other concern is that there are a lot of health care workers who live there as well.

All of Friday's appointments are booked. If you do have symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to call your doctor.

RELATED: Hillsborough County expands outreach to African American, Hispanic communities amid pandemic

RELATED: Why some black men fear wearing masks: ‘COVID-19 has not eliminated stereotypes’

RELATED: Doctor: COVID-19 is killing African Americans at a higher rate than other groups

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter