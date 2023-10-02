x
Sarasota County

Price Boulevard in North Port damaged after depression forms

Traffic is being rerouted in the area.
Credit: City of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A stretch of Price Boulevard is closed to traffic Monday afternoon after a depression formed underneath the roadway.

City officials say Price Boulevard is closed between Cranberry and Salford boulevards that runs over the McCaughey waterway. It's believed the depression developed after excessive rain fell over the weekend.

The road will be closed until further notice, the city said in a news release. Traffic in the area is being detoured.

Price Boulevard suffered major damage last year following Hurricane Ian, however, the road that is experiencing the depression is not the area that was repaired after the storm.

