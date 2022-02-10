Was your private well impacted by Hurricane Ian? Tips from FDOH-Sarasota

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota is warning residents against unsafe drinking water.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents with private wells in Sarasota County should take precaution with their drinking water following Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health says.

Homes impacted by flood waters are urged to be weary of disease-causing organisms that could make their water unsafe to consume.

The department has listed the following recommendations for consumption.

Boil tap water and hold it at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Once it cools, this water is safe to drink, brush your teeth, wash food, cook, make ice, and wash dishes.

Another way to ensure your water is safe to drink is by adding eight drops of plain, unscented household bleach (4 to 6% strength), which is about one-eighth teaspoon per gallon, the FDOH says. If you use a higher-strength bleach, only add seven drops, health officials say. Next, mix the solution and it let stand for 30 minutes. If the water is cloudy, repeat the procedure once.

The FDOH released the following note: Use a container with a cap or cover to disinfect and store water for drinking. Doing so will prevent contamination. In addition, containers for water should be rinsed with a bleach solution of one tablespoon bleach per gallon of water before reusing them.

Lastly, if disinfecting your water is not in the cards for you, the FDOH recommends using bottled water. This is also highly recommended for mixing baby formula.

Once flooding subsides, health officials have released tips for disinfecting your private well. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website also has instructions for disinfecting wells.