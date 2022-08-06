Purple Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

SARASOTA, Fla. — A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man at 2:10 p.m. Saturday.
Jerome David Clark was last seen on Londonderry Drive leaving Doctor's hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers in a 2014 Gray Ford Escape with a Florida tag of Y84ZRK, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Clark is described as 6-feet tall, weighs 210 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-316-1201