x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sarasota County

Purple Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

Authorities say he was last seen driving a 2014 Gray Ford Escape with a Florida tag of Y84ZRK.
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. — A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man at 2:10 p.m. Saturday.

Jerome David Clark was last seen on Londonderry Drive leaving Doctor's hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers in a 2014 Gray Ford Escape with a Florida tag of Y84ZRK, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Clark is described as 6-feet tall, weighs 210 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-316-1201

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Sarasota County health officials notice increased activity of West Nile virus

Before You Leave, Check This Out