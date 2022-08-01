Purple Alert issued for missing woman with her 5-year-old son

Authorities say the woman is believed to be heading northeast from Alabama through Georgia.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Authorities issued a Purple Alert for a missing 43-year-old woman with her 5-year-old son on Monday.

Corinne Dunnigan was last seen leaving her home with her son in the area of Central Sarasota Parkway in Sarasota on Saturday, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies say they believe the woman is heading northeast from Alabama through Georgia and was last seen driving in a 2022 black Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag that reads 8134AN.

Dunnigan is reportedly described as 5-foot, 9-inches, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

A Purple Alert was previously issued for the 43-year-old Monday, July 25 but was canceled the same day. However, a new missing alert for the same woman has been announced.